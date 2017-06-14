Can I Get a Free Boiler?
By Matthew Knight
Wondering whether you can get a free boiler? Find out whether you’re eligible for a boiler grant from the government, or even a free boiler.
If your boiler breaks down and you need to fork out for a replacement, you might be able to save money by claiming a grant towards the cost, or even a free boiler, from the government.
Boiler grants, eco-schemes, rental schemes and even boilers that claim to pay you back in savings can all help you to avoid that initial outlay. But not everyone is eligible for these schemes and, sometimes, choosing an option that takes care of the upfront cost can leave you out of pocket in the long run.
Here, we take a detailed look at the various options to help you decide which is best for you and your budget.
Whatever you decide, make sure you get the best and most reliable boiler for your home – don’t forget to check out our expert boiler reviews.
Grants for free boilers and subsidised boilers
Energy Companies Obligations scheme
Under the government’s Energy Companies Obligation (ECO) scheme, some homeowners and private tenants can get their old, inefficient boilers replaced completely free of charge or have the cost of a replacement heavily subsidised.
The scheme was set up to help low-income families reduce their carbon footprint and improve the efficiency of their homes, whether that be by improving insulation or installing a new boiler. If you meet the criteria and your boiler is more than eight years old, you should qualify.
If you’re on benefits and a low income, you could qualify for a free boiler
However, government funding is limited for this scheme and the benefits-related criteria are quite stringent. You need to receive at least one benefit, such as income support or pension credit guarantee credit, from its list of eligible benefits. Additionally, you must be earning less than £20,000 a year as a household. You’ll also need to own your own home or have permission from your landlord.
The ECO grant acts as a way to ensure that the bigger energy suppliers fulfil an obligation to help struggling families. The energy companies involved are:
- British Gas
- Co-operative Energy
- Economy Energy
- EDF Energy
- Eon
- Extra Energy
- First Utility
- Npower
- Ovo
- Scottish Power
- SSE
- Utilita
- Utility Warehouse
If you’re with one of these suppliers, they should contact you to let you know that you’re eligible. If you aren’t, but meet the criteria, you can still get help from one of these companies under the ECO scheme.
If you’re with a named energy supplier, you should be told if you’re eligible
You can apply by contacting one of the energy suppliers or the Energy Saving Advice Service (0300 123 1234), or Home Energy Scotland (0808 808 2282) if you live in Scotland.
To find out more, visit our guide to the Energy Companies Obligation and Free Insulation from Energy Suppliers.
Before you apply, it’s also worth taking a look at our energy company reviews to find out how hundreds of energy company customers rate their energy supplier.
Affordable Warmth Obligation
The Affordable Warmth Obligation (which replaced the Warm Front ) is part of the ECO scheme. You can get heko with the cost of replacing or repairing your boiler, as well as other energy-saving improvements. It’s also possible to get unts on other upgrades to your heating.
Again, you’ll need to be receiving certain benefits to qualify, and either own your own home or be renting privately. If you live in social housing, you may still be able to get help with insulation or a new heating system if it’s being installed for the first time. Your home would also need to have an energy rating of E, F or G – you can find your home's rating on your Energy Performance Certificate.
The Affordable Warmth Obligation is available in England (0300 123 1234), Scotland (0808 808 2282) and Northern Ireland (0300 200 7874). In Wales, the scheme is called Nest and is managed by British Gas (0808 808 2244).
Boiler Scrappage Scheme
This scheme provided money-off vouchers to eligible homeowners, enabling them to upgrade their G-rated boiler to a more efficient one. All the money used for this is is now gone, but some suppliers still offer discounts using a similar scheme.
As this is not a government scheme, we would recommend getting a few quotes. This is because, in some cases, a new boiler might be more expensive than it should be, even with discounts.
Take a look at our guide to the cost of getting a new boiler installed.
Flow: a boiler that pays for itself
Flow is a gas condensing boiler that requires a separate hot water tank and uses its own waste gases to turn a small turbine and generate around around 2,000kWh of electricity a year. The average annual electricity consumption for a UK household is a little higher, though, at 3,200kWh.
The Flow can’t store electricity, so you’ll need to be using the electricity generated while the boiler is on for it to affect your energy bills.
It’s only really suitable for large homes – of at least three bedrooms, and ideally more – and can come as a conventional or combination boiler. It costs £2,880 for a combination version with a two-year warranty, which is more than £2,000 pricier than our cheapest Best Buy combination boiler.
The Flow boiler costs more than three times the equivalent of a Best Buy boiler
However, it’s possible to get a Flow boiler with no upfront cost, courtesy of a self-financing package. This will tie you into a five-year deal while you pay off the cost of the boiler and installation, and also obligates you to have Flow Energy as your energy provider.
Flow says that the cost of the boiler will be paid for by energy savings and feed-in tariff payments, which Flow will benefit from in the first five years of the deal. Flow says that your energy bills will still come down while you are paying off the cost of the boiler because you’re saving so much energy.
After five years, the boiler payments will stop and you start to receive the benefits of feed-in tariff payments, which should lead to further reductions in your bills.
The Flow boiler was launched in 2015. Not enough of our members have one for us to comment on its reliability or what it’s like to live with.
Flow is also an energy provider. If you want to find out more about Flow and what its energy customers think of it, head to Flow Energy.
Rent a boiler
If you’re not eligible for any boiler grants or a free replacement, and you don’t like the sound of Flow, you could consider renting a boiler. These are also referred to as pay-monthly boilers.
Hassle Free Boilers, for example, will install a Vaillant, Worcester or Ideal boiler for you with no upfront cost. But you’ll be tied into a lengthy 12-year contract with payments of £39.99 a month, which covers the boiler payment and an ongoing servicing contract. Hassle Free Boilers’ terms and conditions also guarantee an increase in payments of 3% each year.
After 12 years, this adds up to £6,810, which is far in excess of the initial cost of the boiler and installation.
£1,770 How much more you could pay by renting a boiler
For example, even if you added the cost of a boiler servicing contract from a specialist boiler insurance company to the cost of one of the more expensive boilers on the market – say £1,200 – this would still only add up to around £5,040 over 12 years.
That’s more than £1,770 cheaper than renting a boiler, based on a £1,440 installation fee for upgrading a heat-only boiler to a condensing one, and £200 a year for boiler cover.
You could reduce the monthly payments to £19.99, which would make the total cost considerably lower, but doing so requires a deposit of £1,999.
Which? tips for getting the best-value boiler
Our research shows that if you get a reliable boiler, a servicing contract tends to be a false economy. Servicing contracts can cost more than £200 a year so, over the 12-year lifetime of a boiler, that would be £2,400.
The most cost-effective option in the long run is to buy and install a reliable boiler, and then pay for a service each year and any extra repairs that might be needed on an ad-hoc basis.
£1536How much you could save spending on a servicing contract if you get a reliable boiler
If you assume that the boiler will never need to be repaired, this will cost around £864 over 12 years (based on an annual service costing £72) – a staggering £1,536 difference.
The average cost of a boiler repair is currently £145, so you’d need to have a lot of problems with your boiler to justify the extra cost of a servicing contract. Getting a reliable boiler will help to minimise the likelihood of you having to pay out.
Boiler reliability
There is a big difference between the most and least reliable boilers. We’ve surveyed more than 11,000 Which? members to find out about the problems they’ve experienced with their main gas or oil central heating boiler.
Of the boilers from our survey that are six years old, more than 6 in 10 of the least reliable brand’s boilers have developed a fault.
The graph below shows the percentage of boilers that have broken down when purchased new in every year from 2010 to 2016.
Using all this information, we’ve been able to rate big-name boiler brands, including Alpha, Baxi, Glow-worm and Worcester Bosch. The ratings are based on whether people who own up to six-year-old boilers have ever had to have their main boiler repaired since they bought or acquired it.
You can use our research to find out which boiler brands are the most and least reliable.
Find out which boilers stand the test of time and remain fault-free for the longest by visiting our guide to the most reliable boiler brands.