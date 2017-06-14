Condensing boilers are really efficient, making the fuel you're burning to heat your home go further. Replacing an old G-rated boiler with a new high-efficiency condensing boiler and improving your heating controls could save you as much as £310 a year*.

Here we explain how condensing boilers work and what the key differences are between condensing boilers and non-condensing boilers.

