Best bread maker brands
By Yvette Fletcher
Find out which are the best bread maker brands, based on our rigorous lab tests and survey results of thousands of bread maker owners.
Our bread maker tests are like no other - each bread maker we test bakes nine loaves, both white and wholemeal, and we then rate the loaves for appearance, texture and taste.
On top of that, we also examine every element involved in using each bread maker. From the instructions, to taking the bread out and cleaning the bread maker. Only the bread makers that bake fantastic bread and are a joy to use become Best Buys.
Best and worst bread maker brands
Alongside our tests, we also ask hundreds of bread maker owners about their experiences with their bread maker. From this, we are able to score each bread maker brand for reliability and customer score - how satisfied someone is with the brand and whether they would recommend it to a friend.
These ratings give you added peace of mind. Not only will you be able to know that the bread maker you buy will bake wonderful bread, but you'll get a real feel as to what it's like to own that brand plus you'll know whether it's likely to last.
|Best bread maker brands
|Bread maker brand
|Average test score
|Reliability rating
|Customer score
|Verdict
|73%
|87%
|These bread makers consistently bake excellent white and brown bread on different settings and are easy to use. What lets some models down is how often the kneading paddle sticks to the bread, which creates a bigger hole in the bottom. If that doesn’t bother you, then this is a great brand to consider.
|76%
|-
|71%
|With our best-scoring bread maker, this brand is more affordable than others - two cost less than £80. These bread makers can be hit and miss though – two are Best Buys while another is decidedly average.
|68%
|69%
|We’ve had mixed results with the bread makers we’ve tested from this brand – some are excellent at baking bread and others just OK. Two models cost around £100, but the best is cheaper at £80. All models are really easy to use though, and the paddle doesn’t repeatedly stick to the bread.
|66%
|56%
|The cheaper bread makers from this brand won’t break the bank (one is a Best Buy at less than £60), but they won’t give you really impressive bread either. They are easy to use, so if you're looking for a basic starter model, this brand could be for you.
|Table notes:Customer scores from a survey of 1,001 Which? members in May 15. This is based on owners' satisfaction with their bread maker brand and how likely they'd be to recommend it to a friend. The reliability ratings are based on a survey of 981 Which? members in the same month. For one brand we didn't have enough responses to give a reliability score. Sample sizes: Panasonic 644, Lakeland 42, Kenwood 77, Morphy Richards 131.
Choosing the best brand of bread maker
The most popular brand receives a Which? customer score of 87%, with the least popular scoring 56%. The Which? customer score shown in the table is a combination of owners' satisfaction with their bread maker brand and how likely they are to recommend it to a friend.
Interestingly, the top brand of bread makers received the highest loyalty score for all of the products we've surveyed, with an impressive 91% of owners choosing to stick with the brand when it came to buying a new one.
The difference between the most and least recommended is over 30% and could be the difference between a tasty loaf that will brighten up your breakfast or just making do. The top brand dominates our Best Buy spots because the bread these models bake is consistently good.
We know this because we scrutinise the baked bread from each bread maker, looking at the crumb structure, how evenly it's baked and how thick the crust is. We also check how easy the machines are to use and clean. So when a bread maker does brilliantly in all of our tests, you'll know it will be great when you get it home.
But although the top brand has a number of Best Buys, they're not the cheapest. It's worth thinking about what you want from a bread maker - a basic starter model or one that can do more, such as dispense fruit and nuts into a recipe part way through.
Take a look at our guide to buying the best bread maker to help you choose the best for you. Then head over to our bread maker reviews to find the right bread maker for your budget.