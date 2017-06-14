Best bread maker brands

Our bread maker tests are like no other - each bread maker we test bakes nine loaves, both white and wholemeal, and we then rate the loaves for appearance, texture and taste.

On top of that, we also examine every element involved in using each bread maker. From the instructions, to taking the bread out and cleaning the bread maker. Only the bread makers that bake fantastic bread and are a joy to use become Best Buys.

Just want to know which bread makers are Best Buys? Go straight to our bread maker Best Buys.

Best and worst bread maker brands

Alongside our tests, we also ask hundreds of bread maker owners about their experiences with their bread maker. From this, we are able to score each bread maker brand for reliability and customer score - how satisfied someone is with the brand and whether they would recommend it to a friend.

These ratings give you added peace of mind. Not only will you be able to know that the bread maker you buy will bake wonderful bread, but you'll get a real feel as to what it's like to own that brand plus you'll know whether it's likely to last.

Which? members can log in to reveal the best and worst bread maker brands below.

If you're not yet a Which? member, you can unlock our table and get access to all the reviews on our site by signing up for a £1 trial subscription to Which?.