How to buy the best breast pump

Electric breast pump vs manual breast pump

Some mums prefer a manual pump because they’re cheaper, more discreet, quieter, and easily portable, so can be used if you're at work or while you're out. Others prefer the comfort and speed of an electric pump, as it will do most of the hard work for you.

Some may be put off by the speed of an electric pump, but all the ones we tested had variable speeds, so you can start off with a gentle pumping action and then increase the suction. Electric breast pumps also come as double breast pumps - so you can express from both breasts at once and save time.

When we've surveyed women, we found that most are likely to start off using a manual pump for their first child, then use an electric one for subsequent children, when using a breast pump isn't a new experience.

Find out more about electric breast pumps or manual breast pumps in our dedicated guides.

BPA free breast pumps

BPA is Bisphenol A, a chemical found in polycarbonate plastics, which some feeding bottles can be made from. Some studies have found that it’s potentially harmful to babies.

All the breast pumps we’ve looked at are BPA-free.

An EU directive came into force in 2011 restricting the use of Bisphenol A in feeding bottles that are intended for use by infants under the age of 12 months.

The manufacture of polycarbonate feeding bottles containing Bisphenol is banned, and, since 1 June 2011, the import into the EU and sale on the EU market of feeding bottles containing BPA has also been banned.