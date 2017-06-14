Which? Best Buy breast pumps

How we uncover the best breast pumps

Which? breast pumps testing is unique, combining lab testing and survey data to produce reviews you can trust.

Comfort: We combine unique survey data from 542 mums with a series of tough lab tests to assess the comfort of each breast pump, including factors like grip, pumping action, and the shape and material of the breast shield.

Ease of use: We look at how easy it is to assemble each breast for the first time, as well as once you're more experienced at using it, taking into account the quality of the instructions. We also check the length of the power cord for electric pumps, so you don't have to sit by a power source, and assess the ease of cleaning and drying the pump and bottles.

Noise: We conduct sound tests to assess noise levels emitted by the pump in use.

Performance: We run power tests to check battery life for electric pumps. We also test the weight and stability of the pump – checking whether it's heavy to hold, and whether it falls over when full.

Breast pump reviews you can trust

We lab test models from the biggest brands – including Medela, Philips Avent and Tommee Tippee – to discover the things you need to know before you take a pump home. As well as giving you an insight into how satisfied mums are with their brand of breast pump, and whether they'd recommend it to a friend, our independent experts assess potential niggles that could leave you kicking yourself - such as whether the pump is excessively noisy, how heavy the pump is and if it will tip over when it's full.

Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test. This means that as well as recommending great products, we can highlight the ones to avoid.

Choose the best breast pump for you and your baby from more our expert breast pump reviews.

Try a £1 trial membership and you'll receive access to all our online content and get Which? magazine delivered monthly to your door. You can also phone our Which? Legal Service and personal finance experts for one-to-one help, plus you'll get access to Which? Local, where members share recommendations for the best services in your area.