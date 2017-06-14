Car safety features explained

Active safety features explained

Electronic stability control (ESC)

One of the most important developments in vehicle safety, ESC automatically reduces engine power and, depending on the individual system fitted, can operate individual brakes should it detect the car is about to lose stability or skid as the result of a driver’s inputs.

Independent studies have shown that ESC could prevent up to a third of all road accidents. It’s such an important development that manufacturers are now required by law to install ESC on all new cars.

This car safety feature is commonly known as ESC, but other acronyms used by manufacturers include ASC, DSC, DTSC, ESP, ESP+, VDC, VSA and VSC.

Automatic braking systems

One of the most important developments in car safety in recent years, automatic braking systems use a variety of sensors to detect any potential imminent collision. Individual systems vary between marques, but they will generally audibly alert the driver and then automatically apply the brakes should no action be taken. At lower speeds, many automatic braking systems can prevent an accident altogether.

Electronic brake-force distribution (EBD)

This development of anti-lock brakes (ABS) automatically distributes brake force between the wheels, helping to minimise stopping distances while bringing the car to a halt predictably and in a straight line.

Lane-keeping technology

Basic lane-keeping systems simply warn the driver if they let the car stray too close to the edge of their lane on the motorway without indicating. This is done either through an audible warning or through haptic feedback (e.g. a vibrating steering wheel).

More advanced systems will automatically make steering adjustments to keep you within lane, though most will stop working after a couple of minutes if they detect the driver is not holding the steering wheel or making any attempt to keep the car within its lane themselves.

Speed-limiting devices

Many cars fitted with cruise control also come with a feature to prevent the car being driven above a pre-set speed. Speed-limiting devices can normally be set to any speed and will gently reduce engine power when it is reached. Many systems will deactivate if the driver floors the accelerator so they can still react to developing situations on the road.

Smart seatbelt reminder

As a nation we’re pretty good at buckling up, but not using seatbelts is still a major factor in road traffic injury statistics. The best systems don’t just remind the driver to buckle up, they sense which seats are occupied and alert the driver if any other belts haven’t been fastened.

Good visibility and/or visibility aids

You would expect that good all-round visibility is among the first aims of any new car design. Unfortunately, with modern cars there is always a conflict between the need to strengthen the cabin to withstand serious crashes and the need to see out from the driver's seat. This means that modern cars tend to have poorer visibility thanks to oversized pillars, though largely compensate with cameras and/or proximity sensors to alert the driver to obstacles they might otherwise miss.

Blind spot warning systems

Blind spot warning systems can reduce the likelihood of an accident when changing lanes by alerting drivers to unseen adjacent vehicles. This is normally done via a light in the door mirror, which is backed up by an audible alert should the driver not see it and make an attempt to change lane.

Adaptive cruise control

A development of conventional cruise control that uses radar to maintain a set distance from the car in front. Should that car slow down, the system will automatically reduce the vehicle’s speed to match. If the car moves out of the way, it will accelerate back up to the pre-set cruising speed. Advanced versions even work in slow-moving traffic.

Attention monitoring systems

These systems monitor the driver's responses, looking for signs that might indicate tiredness. They vary between manufacturers - some sound an alarm while others vibrate the seat or give visual warnings to alert the driver that it is time to take a break.

Active headlights

Basic active headlight systems have additional lights that come on to the left or right for cornering, lighting up the bend as you go. More sophisticated systems have active beam control - linking the direction of the headlamp beam directly to the steering.

The most advanced systems not only allow the headlamps to turn as the wheels do, but use cameras to detect cars ahead. If the system senses them, it adjusts the headlight beam automatically to provide maximum illumination without dazzling other road users.

Tyre-pressure monitoring systems

Having under- or over-inflated tyres can upset the car's handling and lead to an accident. Tyre-pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) are designed to monitor your tyres, helping you maintain them at the correct pressures.

There are two basic types - 'direct' and 'indirect' pressure monitoring. Direct tyre pressure monitoring involves the use of a sensor inside each tyre to measure the pressure and send a signal to the driver via a warning on the dashboard.

Indirect tyre pressure monitoring systems do not have sensors. Instead they use the anti-lock brake system (ABS) sensors to monitor wheel speed. If the system senses a change in a wheel speed relative to the other wheels, it calculates that the rolling circumference must have changed and assumes this is due to a change in tyre pressure.