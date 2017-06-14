Car tax explained

New car tax rules come into force as of 1 April 2017. Low-emission cars will no longer be exempt from car tax, and cars that cost over £40,000 will have an additional £310 per year charge applied to them over five years.

The new rules apply only to cars that were first registered as new after 1 April 2017.

The update to the car tax rules means that owners of low-emission cars will now face a standard rate of either £130 to £140 per year, from the second year onwards. However, the biggest polluting cars on our roads could pay thousands less compared to the previous system.

Keep reading to find out all you need to know about the new car tax rules.

New car tax rules in a nutshell