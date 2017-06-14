Parking tickets and fines explained

Appeal informally

Start your appeal by writing to the council explaining why you think the parking ticket was wrong. You'll need to start with an informal appeal even if your ticket arrived by post -your half-price early payment period is 21 days, rather than 14.

If you have any evidence like receipts, photos or witness statements, include these as well. The early-payment discount period is usually frozen if you send your appeal within 14 days of receiving your ticket.

Download our free council parking ticket appeal letter.

It’s best not to pay the parking ticket until you’re sure it won’t be overturned, since getting a refund is almost impossible.

Excess charge notices (ECN) and standard charge notices (SCN) are dealt with the same way. If your initial appeal is declined, certain councils allow further appeals addressed to more a senior parking official. Some councils also have facilities to appeal online.

Appeal formally

If your informal appeal is rejected, you’ll have the option to appeal formally. This is called ‘making formal representations’ - the council will tell you how to do this.

Council not responded within 56 days of receiving your appeal letter? It must cancel the PCN ticket and refund your clamp fee.

If you’re appealing clamping fees and you receive no response from the council within 56 days of it receiving your letter of appeal, it must cancel the PCN ticket and refund the clamp release fee.

Notice to owner

If you still have no luck with a formal appeal, you’ll receive a notice to owner (NTO) that orders you to pay the original charge. It also advises you how to appeal to independent adjudicators.

Who you appeal to depends on where you live:

London is covered by PATAS

Wales and the rest of England is covered by the Traffic Penalty Tribunal

Northern Ireland is covered by the Traffic Penalty Tribunal (NI)

Scotland is covered by the Scottish Parking Appeals Service.

You have 28 days from when the NTO was issued to appeal or pay. If you do neither, the council can increase the fine by 50%. If you still don’t pay, the debt will be registered at the county court and referred to bailiffs.

Appeal a fixed penalty notice

Because FPNs are issued by the police, the tickets are dealt with through the criminal justice system. So the only official way to appeal is to have your case heard in court and plead not guilty.

Some police forces allow informal appeals. Details on where to write will be included with the FPN.

If your area allows it, write to the central ticket office address on the notice within 14 days of receiving it. Explain why you think the FPN was unwarranted and include any evidence you may have to support your claim.

Appeal a parking ticket on private land

For England and Wales, appeals on private land-issued parking tickets go through Parking on Private Land Appeals (POPLA). Scotland and Northern Ireland don’t have an appeals service.

Use our free letter to contest a parking ticket on private land to get the appeal process started.

You first need to appeal to the owner of the land or car park administrator. This initial appeal must be done within 30 days. To appeal to POPLA, the car park must be part of the British Parking Association (BPA) or the Approved Operator Scheme (AOS).

The motorist and parking attendant will submit evidence to an independent adjudicator who will determine whether the fine should be overturned. Tickets will only be overturned if the car park operator has broken the BPA’s code of practice or breached contract law.

For more information on the differences between council issued parking tickets and those issued by private parking firms, see our consumer rights guide to parking fines on private land.