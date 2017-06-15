Which? Overview

Ford Fiesta fans rejoice! Building on four years of being the bestselling car in the UK, a new model is due in 2017 - and it's not coming alone. In addition to a new standard Fiesta, there will be a sporty ST-Line and plush Vignale derivatives. There's also the first ever Fiesta crossover, called the Active. Fresh from the unveiling, we've taken a look at what these cars will offer.