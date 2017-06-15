Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Ford S-Max (2006-2014)

Price: £4,960

Which? Overview

The Ford S-Max was launched in 2006 as a sister model to the slightly larger Ford Galaxy. While the Galaxy majors on practicality, the S-Max is more stylish and aims to be more enjoyable to drive. It's still available with a seven-seat layout, though. Read our full review to find out more.

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

Related articles

Which? works for you © Which? 2017