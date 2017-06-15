Honda Accord (2009-2016)

This Accord, introduced in 2008, marked a move by Honda to pitch its large car further upmarket. Notably that meant a higher-quality interior and more attention paid to the cockpit design. But can this large saloon match rivals from Audi and BMW? Read our full review to find out.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.