The Jaguar F-type (2013-) is the first sports car from Jaguar since the iconic E-type, nearly 50 years ago. The F-Type is very loosely based on the XK coupé, but it's shorter and far racier than the grand tourer. Initially, the F-Type was only offered with a fabric soft-top, but an elegant coupé version joined the range in 2014. But has the 50-year wait been worth it? Read our full review to find out.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.