Which? Overview

The Jaguar F-type (2013-) is the first sports car from Jaguar since the iconic E-type, nearly 50 years ago. The F-Type is very loosely based on the XK coupé, but it's shorter and far racier than the grand tourer. Initially, the F-Type was only offered with a fabric soft-top, but an elegant coupé version joined the range in 2014. But has the 50-year wait been worth it? Read our full review to find out.