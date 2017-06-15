Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Kia Picanto (2011-2017)

Price: £8,566

Which? Overview

A well-styled, chunky-looking supermini that has proved popular for its cheap price and day-to-day usability, the Kia Picanto is a very likeable runabout or city car. This second-generation model (launched 2011) has proved to be more of an all-rounder than its predecessor, and it's appealing for more than just its low cost - it's no longer a no-frills, no fun option. Read on for our full review.

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

Related articles

Which? works for you © Which? 2017