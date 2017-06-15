Kia Picanto (2011-2017)

Which? Overview

A well-styled, chunky-looking supermini that has proved popular for its cheap price and day-to-day usability, the Kia Picanto is a very likeable runabout or city car. This second-generation model (launched 2011) has proved to be more of an all-rounder than its predecessor, and it's appealing for more than just its low cost - it's no longer a no-frills, no fun option. Read on for our full review.