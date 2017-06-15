Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Lexus CT200h

Price: £21,266

Which? Overview

The Lexus CT 200h (2011-) is a hybrid hatchback with premium aspirations. The hybrid technology and many of the underpinnings are actually borrowed from the Toyota Prius, so it has a 1.8-litre petrol engine twinned with an electric motor. But how does it fare against well-established rivals, such as the Audi A3, BMW 1 Series and VW Golf? Read our full review to find out.

