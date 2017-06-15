Lexus CT200h

Which? Overview

The Lexus CT 200h (2011-) is a hybrid hatchback with premium aspirations. The hybrid technology and many of the underpinnings are actually borrowed from the Toyota Prius, so it has a 1.8-litre petrol engine twinned with an electric motor. But how does it fare against well-established rivals, such as the Audi A3, BMW 1 Series and VW Golf? Read our full review to find out.