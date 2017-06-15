The Lexus IS (2013-) has always been a leftfield choice in the large car class dominated by the German brands: Audi, BMW and Mercedes. And Lexus is continuing to distance itself from the Germans by replacing the previous model's diesel engine with hybrid petrol/electric power. But does this hybrid have the economy and punch to beat the diesels? Read our full review to find out.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.