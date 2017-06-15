Which? Overview

The new Lexus NX (2014-) is a strikingly styled 4x4 with two engine options: the NX 200t 2.0 litre petrol-only version or the 2.5-litre NX 300h hybrid. In line with the rest of the Lexus range, there's no diesel version. But what's the best option and can it live up to expectations on the road? Read our full review to find out.