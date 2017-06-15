Which? Overview

The Mini Countryman is both the compact crossover of the Mini world, and the biggest car the brand has ever produced. It promises more practical-sounding passenger, boot and storage space. But it's a Mini, so set expectations high for a premium car that feels like a go-kart on demand. In a lovely British twist, there's also a fold out picnic bench option. What more could we Brits want? Here's our new Countryman review, with video.