Mini Paceman (2013-2016)

Which? Overview

The Mini Paceman (2013-) is essentially a three-door version of the Countryman - the five-door SUV that now accounts for a third of Mini sales. It's the eighth addition to Mini's ever-expanding range joining the hatchback, Countryman, Clubman, Convertible, Roadster, Coupé and new Clubvan. What can the Paceman possibly add to this vast assortment? Read our full review to find out.