Peugeot 508

Which? Overview

Peugeot has a long legacy of making big, comfortable saloon cars, and the 508 - which effectively replaces both the 407 and the slow-selling 607 - has been the latest in line since its 2011 launch. But although Peugeot's range-toppers sell well in its homeland, can the 508 tempt British buyers out of their BMWs and Audis? Read on for our full review.