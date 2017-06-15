It'd be unwise to mess with a winning formula, and the Porsche 911 has been a masterclass in making incremental improvements. That said, this latest 991 series is an all-new car, lighter than its predecessor, though still rear-engined, of course. Is this still the sports car of your dreams? Read on for our full review.
