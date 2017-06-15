Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Porsche 911

Price: £76,330

Which? Overview

It'd be unwise to mess with a winning formula, and the Porsche 911 has been a masterclass in making incremental improvements. That said, this latest 991 series is an all-new car, lighter than its predecessor, though still rear-engined, of course. Is this still the sports car of your dreams? Read on for our full review.

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

Related articles

Which? works for you © Which? 2017