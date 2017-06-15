Porsche Boxster

Which? Overview

It's the (relatively) affordable Porsche: the Boxster has proved popular for 20 years now. The third generation of this desirable mid-engined roadster didn't mess with the winning formula, either, at least on the surface - there were more substantial changes under the skin. Is this model, sold 2012-2016 before it was renamed 718, the perfect way into Porsche ownership? Read on for our full review.