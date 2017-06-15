Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Renault Espace (2003-2012)

Price: £1,954

Which? Overview

The Espace was one of the original MPVs, and lives up to its name with its interior spaciousness; it's huge, especially in long-wheelbase Grand Espace form, and seats up to seven. This model was launched in 2003 and substantially updated in 2006, though it was discontinued in 2012. Does it now make a practical second-hand people-carrier purchase? Read on for our full review.

