It's a Renault Megane but not as you know it. More stylish and appealing than the last generation, we've tested the sporty sounding Megane GT Line which, among other features, boasts four-wheel steering - a first for a sensible(ish) medium-sized hatchback. But a good hatchback needs more than fancy cornering, especially given the issue our tests found. Our Megane review will reveal all.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.