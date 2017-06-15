Which? Overview

It's a Renault Megane but not as you know it. More stylish and appealing than the last generation, we've tested the sporty sounding Megane GT Line which, among other features, boasts four-wheel steering - a first for a sensible(ish) medium-sized hatchback. But a good hatchback needs more than fancy cornering, especially given the issue our tests found. Our Megane review will reveal all.