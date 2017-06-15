Seat Alhambra

Seat's second-generation Alhambra took a long time coming, arriving in 2010 after the previous version had been on sale for more than a decade. It's a large MPV and a sister model to the VW Sharan. Can it beat other large people carriers in terms of practicality and driving ability? Find out in our full road test review.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.