The Seat Leon, launched in 2013, has a tough brief: taking on the Ford Focus and Volkswagen Golf in the highly competitive medium-car class. It boasts youthful design, an array of technology and a range of punchy and frugal engines. We subjected it to our comprehensive road and lab tests to see how it compares to its well-established rivals. Read our review to find out the results.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.