The Tesla Model S (2013-) is a luxury performance saloon, but powered by electric batteries alone. Three versions are available: 60kWh offering 298bhp, the 85kWh with 362bhp and the Performance version packing 416bhp. All three have zero tailpipe CO2 emissions. But what does it feel like on the road and what's an electric car like to live with? Read our full review to find out.