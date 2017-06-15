Which? Overview

The Toyota Auris (2007-2012) replaced the Corolla which preceded it. It's a medium-sized car that was revised in 2010, with a minor restyle and rejig of equipment levels and engine options spanning 1.3- and 1.6-litre petrols, and 1.4 D-4D diesel. The Auris HSD (hybrid petrol-electric) joined the range in summer 2010. But are any of them a good choice? Read our full review to find out.