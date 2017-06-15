Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Toyota Auris (2007-2012)

Price: £3,301

Which? Overview

The Toyota Auris (2007-2012) replaced the Corolla which preceded it. It's a medium-sized car that was revised in 2010, with a minor restyle and rejig of equipment levels and engine options spanning 1.3- and 1.6-litre petrols, and 1.4 D-4D diesel. The Auris HSD (hybrid petrol-electric) joined the range in summer 2010. But are any of them a good choice? Read our full review to find out.

