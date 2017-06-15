The Toyota Yaris (2011-) is the third-generation version of this small car that's Toyota's bestselling UK model. A facelift in mid-2014 gave it a more distinctive front end, with the headlights and lower grille now form an X-shape. But looks aside, is it a decent car that's worth investing in? Read our full review to find out.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.