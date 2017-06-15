The second-generation 'new' Volkswagen Beetle arrived in UK showrooms in early 2012. The retro styling is sleeker and sportier than the old Beetle, and the car boasts a completely new VW Golf-based sporty dynamics. Is it a case of style over substance, though, or does the Beetle hatchback have the ability to back its iconic looks? Find out in our full road test review.
