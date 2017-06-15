Volkswagen Golf SV

Which? Overview

The Golf SV is the 2014 replacement for the ancient VW Golf Plus. The SV - known as the Golf Sportsvan elsewhere in Europe - is VW's compact people carrier, a five-seat MPV sister to the seven-seat VW Touran. Is the SV as good to drive as the regular Golf hatchback? And just how much more practical is it? Read our full road test review to find out.