Volkswagen Scirocco

Volkswagen revived the Scirocco name for its stylish coupé launched in 2008. Like the original 1970s Scirocco and the Corrado of the 1990s, it's a low-slung, good-looking sports coupé based on VW Golf hatchback running gear. Find out if it can hold its own against other sports cars in our full road test review.
