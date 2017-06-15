Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Volvo S60

Price: £21,650

Which? Overview

The Volvo S60 (2010-) was designed to go toe-to-toe with the BMW 3 Series. This compact executive saloon claims to be 'the sportiest Volvo ever'. But is it really and can it beat the BMW, which is currently the most popular car in the large car segment? Read our full review to find out.

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

Related articles

Which? works for you © Which? 2017