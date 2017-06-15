Which? Overview

The Volvo V60 estate (2010-) - dubbed a 'sports wagon' by Volvo - is the sleekly styled five-door sister of the S60 saloon, proving that ugly, boxy estates are a thing of the past for the Swedish firm. This was a relatively new arena for Volvo and it had the BMW 3 Series Touring directly in its sights. But is it a success? Read our full review to find out.