Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Volvo V60

Price: £22,846

Which? Overview

The Volvo V60 estate (2010-) - dubbed a 'sports wagon' by Volvo - is the sleekly styled five-door sister of the S60 saloon, proving that ugly, boxy estates are a thing of the past for the Swedish firm. This was a relatively new arena for Volvo and it had the BMW 3 Series Touring directly in its sights. But is it a success? Read our full review to find out.

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

Related articles

Which? works for you © Which? 2017