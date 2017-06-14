Child car seat laws in the UK

UK law states that children must use a child car seat until they're 12 years old or 135cm/4ft 5in tall, whichever comes first.

However, safety experts recommend that you use a child car seat for all children under 150cm/4ft 11in. This height is the legal requirement in Ireland and also some European countries, such as Germany and France.

For children weighing more than 36kg (5st 10lb) but under 150cm/4ft 11in, our advice is to go by height.

Need a car seat? A Best Buy car seat provides good protection from both front-impact and side-impact crashes.

What is the correct child car seat?

An appropriate child car seat is one that:

conforms to the United Nations standard, ECE Regulation 44/03 or ECE 44/04 (this is marked on a label on the seat), or

approved under R129 (also known as i-Size.)

is suitable for the child's weight and size, or height (if buying an i-Size seat)

is correctly fitted according to the manufacturer's instructions.

Only an EU-approved car seat can be used in the UK.

Avoid confusion about booster seat rules, read our guide on booster seats.