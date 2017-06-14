What are Isofix child car seats?

Isofix support leg

A support leg braces the car seat against the floor of the car, preventing the seat from tipping forward in a crash. You must make sure the support leg is correctly adjusted for the height of the seat. You'll usually find there is a visual or audible indicator that lets you know when the leg is set to the right length.

Look out for underfloor storage compartments in your car. The lid of an underfloor storage compartment will not be strong enough to support a car seat in a crash. Ask your car manufacturer what it recommends before using an Isofix seat with a support leg.

Isofit

Isofit applies to group 2/3 seats only. They use the Isofix anchorage points in the car's back seat to tether the seat to the car but the adult seat belt is still used to secure your child.

The main advantage of this is that you don't have to remember to strap the child car seat in when your child isn't in it. It's very important to do this if you don't have an Isofit seat as an unsecured seat becomes a very heavy projectile in an accident.

Isofix connectors on a group 2/3 seat are only really there to help keep the seat in place when it's not being used, rather than as a load path for the crash forces.

