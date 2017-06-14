Rear facing child car seats
Rear-facing child car seats: the pros
By Lisa Galliers
Article 2 of 3
Every parent wants to keep their baby safe. Find out the pros of using a rear-facing child car seat.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Rear-facing child car seats: the pros
In theory, it’s safer for all car passengers to travel facing rearwards. But the direction a child car seat faces isn’t the only factor affecting the protection it offers. At Which?, our unique child car seat tests look at all of the factors which have an impact.
Best Buy child car seats - find out which car seats passed our extensive testing with flying colours
Car seat safety
Nobody wants to be involved in a car accident, but sometimes they do happen regardless of how safe a driver you are.
The most dangerous car accidents are frontal collisions. They are the most common type of incident, and generally take place at the highest speeds.
When a car crashes in a frontal collision, all the occupants continue to move forwards until their seatbelt or harness stops them, holding them in place so they don't hit the inside of the car.
However, this force can cause a lot of strain on the areas of the body held back by the belts, and also on the head and limbs, which are flung forward, too.
Babies bodies are different from adults: they’re not fully developed, so they can suffer severe injuries to their neck, spine and internal organs from the the force of a crash, especially if they are not strapped in properly or in the wrong car seat.
In a front crash, in a forward-facing seat, a baby's neck is subjected to a force equivalent to 300-320kg - that's about 47 stone of weight on a baby's neck.
In a front crash, in a rear-facing seat, the baby’s head is cocooned by the padding and the shell of their car seat, supporting the head and back and limiting the movement of the head on the neck, reducing the force on the neck.
Rear-facing infant carriers offer four types of protection. They:
- make sure that a baby’s head doesn't move around, reducing the chance of neck and spine injuries
- stop the head banging into other surfaces, such as the car door or window
- surround the baby with a protective shell to prevent them from being hit by bits of car, glass or other debris
- distribute the pressure from the child restraint as widely as possible over the strongest parts of the body. In an infant, the strongest part of the body is the back.
Compare the scores for all the child car seats we've tested in our child car seats reviews.
Not a Which? member? Sign up for a £1 Which? trial to access these and thousands of our other independent reviews.
Rearward-facing for longer
In Scandinavia, rear-facing car seats have been used for a long time. Accident statistics show that child fatalities in car crashes there are rare.
In the UK, infant fatalities in car crashes are low, but there is a marked increase in the number of deaths after the age of one, when children are usually transferred to forward-facing car seats.
15 monthsThe age we recommend you keep your baby in their infant carrier until.
Extended rear-facing car seats will keep your little once facing backwards until they’re around four-years old, and their bodies are a bit stronger.
We recommend keeping your baby rearward-facing for as long as possible, in an infant carrier up until they are 15 months old, they reach the weight limit for the car seat, or the crown of their head is above the top of the seat – which means it won’t be as protected in a crash.
More convenient
One of the benefits of an extended rear-facing car seat is that it will last you up until your child reaches around four years of age, or until around they’re 105cm tall for i-Size seats. This means you don’t have to buy another car seat for a while, and will get maximum value from your initial purchase.
i-Size child car seats - get the lowdown on the latest car seat regulations.
Best Buy car seats
Choosing a Which? Best Buy gives you the assurance that a car seat is fairly easy to install, so there is less chance of doing this incorrectly. We also provide star ratings for ‘Fitting in car’ and ‘Avoiding incorrect use’ for all of the car seats that we've tested in our car seat reviews, so check these out for all the car seats you are interested in.
Get your seat fitted
If you do opt for an extended rear-facing car seat, we’d recommend that you have the seat fitted at a retailer which specialises in this type of seat. We’d also recommend you read the instructions several times, and watch installation videos online, to be sure it’s installed correctly.
Which? child car seat experts have found that it isn’t automatically the case that a rear-facing car seat is the safest option.
Head over to our next guide Extended rear-facing car seats the cons, to find out what's you need to consider before buying.