Rear-facing child car seats: the pros

Car seat safety

Nobody wants to be involved in a car accident, but sometimes they do happen regardless of how safe a driver you are.

The most dangerous car accidents are frontal collisions. They are the most common type of incident, and generally take place at the highest speeds.

When a car crashes in a frontal collision, all the occupants continue to move forwards until their seatbelt or harness stops them, holding them in place so they don't hit the inside of the car.

However, this force can cause a lot of strain on the areas of the body held back by the belts, and also on the head and limbs, which are flung forward, too.

Babies bodies are different from adults: they’re not fully developed, so they can suffer severe injuries to their neck, spine and internal organs from the the force of a crash, especially if they are not strapped in properly or in the wrong car seat.

In a front crash, in a forward-facing seat, a baby's neck is subjected to a force equivalent to 300-320kg - that's about 47 stone of weight on a baby's neck.

In a front crash, in a rear-facing seat, the baby’s head is cocooned by the padding and the shell of their car seat, supporting the head and back and limiting the movement of the head on the neck, reducing the force on the neck.

Rear-facing infant carriers offer four types of protection. They:

make sure that a baby’s head doesn't move around, reducing the chance of neck and spine injuries

stop the head banging into other surfaces, such as the car door or window

surround the baby with a protective shell to prevent them from being hit by bits of car, glass or other debris

distribute the pressure from the child restraint as widely as possible over the strongest parts of the body. In an infant, the strongest part of the body is the back.

