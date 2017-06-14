i-Size child car seats explained

What is i-Size?

All car seats are approved to a regulation, meaning they must pass certain tests before they can go on sale. The new European standard for child car seats, known as i-Size, forms part of regulation ECE R129.

The idea behind i-Size is that all car seats will fit in all cars. Your car and your car seat must have Isofix, a fitting system that attaches car seats directly to the frame of your car using connectors.

We've tested and reviewed several i-Size seats. See how safe they are in our child car seat reviews.

More and more new cars that come on the market will be i-Size ready. For now, you can buy an i-Size seat if you want to, but you'll need to check the list of approved vehicles that fit the seat and check the fitting in your car.

One of the big improvements that i-Size should bring about is a reduced risk of fitting your child car seat incorrectly. Generally, Isofix seats are simpler to fit than ones that use the vehicle’s seat belt.