Which? Best Buy dash cams

The best dash cams record clear and detailed footage, have a raft of useful features, and are easy to install and use. Read on to find out which dash cams made the grade.
Looking for a great dash cam? Only the best dash cams can become Which? Best Buys, so read on to find the right one for your needs and budget.
We’ve found that footage quality varies dramatically between dash cams, with some producing blurred and pixilated video that could prove useless in the case of a crash. Price is no guarantee of quality either. Our independent reviews give you the inside track on the models that deliver excellent footage that will help you prove exactly what happened.
Our tests go further than anyone's to ensure that the Best Buy dash cams we recommend are the best around. And we don’t just reveal the best – we also highlight the Don’t Buy dash cams that are a waste of money.
- We drive each dash cam around a demanding route including minor and major roads and a variety of junctions and traffic hazards, both during the day and at night, so you can be sure that wherever and whenever you drive your Best Buy dash cam will deliver excellent footage.
- We assess the features each dash cam offers, and check the accuracy of the GPS tracking and G force sensors.
- We reveal the dash cams that could prove useless in the case of a crash, with blurred footage that makes it impossible to see details such as number plates.
How we uncover the best dash cams
We've clocked up the miles testing models from dash cam manufacturers including Nextbase, Roadhawk and BlackVue, and sat nav makers Garmin and Binatone, as well as an action cam from GoPro. Our lab testing has found that price is no guarantee of quality, so make sure you read our dash cam reviews before heading to the shops.
- Day and night footage quality We drive a set route, both during the day and at night. Our experts assess the image quality, including clarity, detail and stability, using any supplied software.
- Ease of installation Our experts check how easy it is to fit the dash cam and route any necessary cables, as well as the clarity of the instructions and set up process.
- Software playback We assess how simple it is to use the dash cam software’s playback features and functionality, for example how easy it is to download and view the footage.
- G force sensors Our experts replicate the force experienced in a crash in a controlled environment, designed to mirror what happens if your car is involved in an accident.
Dash cam reviews you can trust
We've tested a number of the most popular dash cams on the market, from affordable devices to premium multi-camera systems. Price is no indicator of quality when it comes to dash cams, and we’ve discovered that even well-known names occasionally drop the ball.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
