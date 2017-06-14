Dishwasher energy running costs

Your dishwasher can add more than £70 a year to your energy bill. That's on top of the initial purchase price, water rates and the cost of dishwasher detergent.

Taking running costs into account when its time to buy a new dishwasher will save you hundreds over your appliance's lifetime.

Energy saving dishwashers

When we test and review dishwashers we calculate the annual energy running costs – as well as how good they are at getting your plates sparkling clean – to make it easy for you to identify the cheapest-to-run machines.

£280The difference in energy costs over seven years between the most and least efficient dishwasher

Although most dishwashers have an official A-rating for energy efficiency, We test of hundreds of dishwashers we've have found significant differences in electricity and water use.

Which? gives each model a star rating of one to five for energy and water use. The most inefficient dishwasher we've tested would add £72 to your yearly energy bills, while the best just £32.

Look out for dishwashers with a Which? energy efficiency rating of four stars or more.

As well as using our tool below, you can find information about the running costs of each dishwasher in our dishwasher reviews.