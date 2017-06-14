Dishwasher energy running costs
By Yvette Fletcher
Don't just look at a dishwasher's price tag, use our tool to work out what the lifetime cost of your dishwasher will be before you buy.
Your dishwasher can add more than £70 a year to your energy bill. That's on top of the initial purchase price, water rates and the cost of dishwasher detergent.
Taking running costs into account when its time to buy a new dishwasher will save you hundreds over your appliance's lifetime.
Energy saving dishwashers
When we test and review dishwashers we calculate the annual energy running costs – as well as how good they are at getting your plates sparkling clean – to make it easy for you to identify the cheapest-to-run machines.
Although most dishwashers have an official A-rating for energy efficiency, We test of hundreds of dishwashers we've have found significant differences in electricity and water use.
Which? gives each model a star rating of one to five for energy and water use. The most inefficient dishwasher we've tested would add £72 to your yearly energy bills, while the best just £32.
Look out for dishwashers with a Which? energy efficiency rating of four stars or more.
