Dishwasher energy saving tips

As well as buying an energy-efficient dishwasher, there are several things you can do to use it in a more eco-friendly way.

See our tips and video guide below to find out how you can change the way you use your dishwasher to help reduce costs and use less water.

Best energy-saving dishwashers

£280The difference in energy costs over seven years between the most and least energy efficient dishwasher

The lower the amount of energy your dishwasher guzzles, the cheaper your energy bills will be. We've calculated the annual energy costs for more than 150 dishwashers and found that their running costs vary between £32 and £72 a year. If you keep your dishwasher for seven years, the difference in energy costs is £280.

If you're thinking of buying a new dishwasher, consider one of the Best Buy dishwashers that have been awarded the Which? Energy Saver logo.

You can expect to pay less to use one of these over the course of a year than you would with other models.