How to buy the best integrated dishwasher

Integrated dishwashers are designed to be incorporated into built-in kitchens, but they're usually more expensive than their freestanding counterparts, generally because they're not produced in the same large quantities.

In the shop, they can be even more difficult to choose between than standard dishwashers. They're designed to be covered by a cupboard door, so they all look the same from the front.

We've tested hundreds of dishwashers and we've found some integrated models that really aren't worth buying. The worst we've seen leave dishes dirty and damp, while others are frustrating to use or will drive up your utility bills.

So before you install a new dishwasher in your built-in kitchen, it's worth being sure that you're choosing the best one for your home. Read on to find out the answers to key questions about integrated dishwashers.

To find out which machines do an excellent job of cleaning and drying, head straight to our list of Best Buy dishwashers.

Which type of integrated dishwasher should I get?

There are two types of integrated dishwasher - fully and semi-integrated. Which best suits you will mainly depend on whether you'd prefer a completely streamlined kitchen or a model with a control panel that can be accessed easily. Find out more about the advantages and disadvantages of the two types below.

Fully integrated dishwashers

Fully integrated models are hidden entirely by a kitchen cabinet door, making them the ideal choice for people who want their kitchen to appear as streamlined as possible. Their control panel is found along the top edge of the door. Some models will have a time-remaining indicator that you have to open the door to see, but others use sounds or lights to let you know when the dishwasher has finished cleaning. Fully integrated models are generally more common than semi-integrated dishwashers, so it's easier to find one that's in your price range and has all the features you're looking for.

The image below shows a fully integrated dishwasher on the right. The model on the left is semi-integrated.