Electric shower installation guide

Because electric showers combine water and electricity, it’s vital that they are installed correctly and safely.

If you’re installing a new electric shower from scratch, you'll need to get it installed by a Part P-certified plumber or electrician, who'll be able to install, upgrade or check the wiring to ensure that the shower works safely.

If you’re replacing an existing electric shower unit like-for-like, you may be able to install it yourself. In this case, the power and water cabling is already in place, and installing a new one simply involves fitting a new shower unit and riser rail. However, if the new shower unit has a higher wattage than the old one an electrician should replace the unit as the cabling may need changing. If in doubt, always err on the side of calling in a professional.

