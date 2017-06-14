Mixer shower buying guide

How much do mixer showers cost?

Mixer showers are the most widely available and cheapest type of shower you can buy, so you shouldn't have trouble finding one to fit your budget.

Shower hoses that connect to your bath taps can cost less than £30, while wall-mounted options with a shower head and riser rail start from as little as £60. At the other end of the scale, you can pay more than £1,000 for a chrome dual-head thermostatic model from a premium brand. Most mixer showers cost between £200 and £600.

Big shower brands Mira and Triton offer a range of entry and mid-level wall-mounted showers priced from around £100 to £300. Cheaper versions tend to have a cylindrical bar mixer that attaches to the wall and a smaller shower head, while models at the top of this bracket have dual heads, control panels that are flush to the wall and thermostatic controls. Premium brands such as Grohe and Aqualisa will cost around £400-600.

