Gas cookers vs electric cookers

In the market for a new freestanding cooker but not sure if you want an electric, induction, dual-fuel or gas model?

Each type has benefits and drawbacks, so which one is right for you depends on how you like to cook and how much you have to spend. On this page, we explain the key pros and cons to help you decide.

Once you know what you want, head over to our independent freestanding cooker reviews to find the perfect cooker for your budget and needs.

Gas or electric cookers: which are cheaper to run?

Your choice of gas or electric cooker is likely to be influenced by your previous experience of cookers, what your kitchen is already set up for and your own personal cooking preferences.

If you use an electric cooker, you’ll use fewer units of energy but, because electricity costs more than gas per unit, this will still end up costing you more.

If you use your cooker for an average of five hours a week, our tests have found that you will pay on average just £17 a year for a gas cooker and around the £40 mark for an electric, electric induction or dual-fuel cooker.

When it comes to buying the cooker, all-gas models are usually a little cheaper upfront, too.

Gas vs electric cookers: pros and cons

Of course, it’s not just about cost. Both gas and electric cookers have their own pros and cons when it comes to cooking and preparing food. You can see the main differences below.