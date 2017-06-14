Beko fridge freezers rated

Thinking about buying a Beko fridge freezer? See how Beko fares in our reviews and whether Beko fridge freezers are reliable.

Turkish brand Beko offers a wide range of fridge freezers and is one of the cheapest big brands around. It makes all types of fridge freezers, including freestanding, built-in and American-style models. They're often temptingly priced, but are the prices too good to be true?

Beko is typically seen as an entry-level fridge freezer brand – you can buy one for less than £200. Although it does manufacture more expensive models as well, like for like, Beko models are typically less expensive than other brands.

This page reveals our expert view on Beko fridge freezers. Not only does the table below summarise the results of our independent and in-depth Beko fridge freezer reviews, so you can see how good they are at chilling and freezing food fast to help keep it fresher for longer, it also reveals how reliable Beko fridge freezers are. You can also find out how likely the owners of Beko fridge freezers are to recommend the brand to others.

Beko fridge freezer overview table
Number tested 27
Average test score
Brand reliability rating
Customer score
Loyalty score
Typical spend
The customer score and brand reliability rating are based on a Which? member survey conducted in October 2016 of 192 Beko owners. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend, and reliability is based on members' experience of that brand. Table last updated December 2016.

How much do Beko fridge freezers cost?

Beko freestanding fridge freezers

Beko fridge freezers are among the cheapest you can buy, with an average price tag of around £338.

A basic Beko will set you back £200 to £300 – and for this price it’s possible to get one with a frost-free freezer. Most models are between £350 and £450. This price range covers a host of different storage features, including water dispensers, chiller cabinets and chrome bottle racks.

Beko integrated fridge freezers

Built-in Beko models are pricier than their freestanding equivalent, but they’re still one of the cheapest integrated brands available. Prices range from £300 to £530.

There are two distinct ranges in Beko's built-in collection, based on different fridge-to-freezer ratios. This allows you to choose an integrated Beko depending on whether you want more fresh or frozen food storage space.

Three models have a 50:50 split – which is ideal if you want more freezer space for storing leftovers or bulk-buying and freezing fresh food. The remaining four models have a 70:30 fridge-to-freezer split - for those who eat a lot of fresh food, fruit and vegetables.

While these fridge-to-freezer ratios can be helpful in choosing more fridge or freezer space, these ratios are not completely realistic. When we test fridge freezers, we measure the space you can actually use for storing groceries – unlike manufacturers, who often measure with all of the shelves, drawers and door racks removed. We routinely find less usable space than claimed, with the worst offenders offering as much as 30% less.

Beko American-style fridge freezers

Beko's American-style fridge freezers are less expensive than most of its competitors – you can buy a standard two-door version for less than £600, while a stainless-steel option costs around £700. You'll find models offering plumbed and non-plumbed water dispensers.

Beko also markets a four-door version that has bags of storage space, and - unlike typical American-style models - it has storage drawers in the freezer. This model costs just under £1,000.