Which fridge brand?
Most reliable fridge brands
By Jess O'Leary
Article 1 of 2
Don't pick up a fridge from a fault-prone brand. Buy one you can rely on with our pick of the most reliable fridge brands.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Some fridges keep a cool temperature day in day out for a decade without issue. Others develop a fault within the first couple of years, forcing you to invest in a costly repair or replacement. Use our ranking of the most reliable fridge brands to improve your chances of buying the former and avoiding the latter.
We can exclusively reveal the reliability record of 13 of the biggest fridge brands, including Beko, Bosch, Samsung and Hotpoint. Whether you're looking for a freestanding, integrated, tall or small fridge, our ratings will help you see which brands make fridges that are likely to live a long, fault-free life.
One big-name brand shines with the highest reliability score of 88%, while one of the cheapest brands finished just behind with an impressive reliability rating of 87%. At the other end of the scale, one of the most popular fridge brands could only manage 75%. Take a look at our full results in the table below, before taking your pick from our list of Best Buy fridges.
Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive ratings and verdicts in the table below. If you're not yet a member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access.
Which fridge brands stay fault free longest?
You’ve told us that when you buy a fridge you think it should last 12 years before developing a fault. But our table below shows those fridge brands that stay fault free the longest.
Please note, while data is shown for Hotpoint and Indesit in the tables above, we currently have concerns about how Whirlpool, the company which owns these brands, is handling safety issues regarding its tumble dryers, and are therefore not currently recommending any of its products.
How fridge brands compare
Fridges are more reliable than some of the appliances we test – including fridge freezers – but our results still reveal that some fridge brands are significantly more reliable than others.
Six fridge brands earned an impressive reliability score of between 80% and 90%, which was enough for four stars out of five. While we didn't uncover any really unreliable fridge brands, more than half of the brands we looked at could only manage three stars. A significant proportion of Which? members who own fridges from these brands have run into problems, so buying from these brands is more of a gamble.
Six fridge brands earned an impressive reliability score of between 80% and 90%
Fridge reliability scores are calculated by the proportion of a brand's machines that have faults, against those from the same brand that don't. The faults are weighted, so more serious problems have a greater effect on the score. The star rating shows a brand’s reliability when compared with others in that category. So that newer or older models don't influence the score unfairly, we adjust scores to account for age.
Common fridge problems
Some serious faults, such as a broken compressor, can mean the end of the line for your fridge. But some problems are relatively minor and easily fixed. Here’s a list of the most common fridge faults experienced by Which? members:
- 13% water in the bottom of the fridge
- 12% drainage blocked
- 11% drawers and/or units are broken and/or cracked
- 9% fridge not maintaining correct temperature
- 6% door hinges broken