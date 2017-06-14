How to buy the best garden shredder

A garden shredder can save you money on skip hire or numerous trips to the council tip. They're also great for reducing piles of everyday prunings into woodchips that can be used in the garden.

Garden shredders start from about £100 and go up to more than £400. The best models will tackle prunings up to 40mm in diameter, and we've found Best Buys for less than £200.

