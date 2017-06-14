How to buy the best handheld vacuum cleaner
By Matthew Knight
Handheld vacuum cleaner prices range from around £15 for a small basic one and range all the way up to £250 for fancier models, such as the Dyson DC58 Animal.
But our independent lab tests have revealed that you don't always get what you pay for and that price isn't always a good indicator of quality.
Cordless vacuum or handheld vacuum?
Most handheld vacuums are cordless, but there is more than one type of cordless vacuum cleaner available.
As well as small dustbuster-style handheld vacuums, you'll also see cordless or 'stick' vacuum cleaners in the shops. These cordless stick cleaners look like skinnier versions of a conventional push-along vacuum. They don't have a cord but are pushed around the floor in the same way. As they're battery powered they have a limited running time, so are better for smaller cleaning jobs.
Handheld vacuum cleaners are even smaller and lighter, and have an even shorter battery life. Unlike cordless stick vacuum cleaners they don't claim to replace all of the functions of a conventional corded model, and they are difficult to clean large floor areas with due to their short handles.
Handheld vacuum cleaner features
The cheaper models tend to have a more traditional ‘dust-buster’ design and fewer specialist tools and attachments, but that doesn’t always mean that they suck up less dirt and grime or that they are more difficult to use. Try to find a model that at least has a crevice tool for really tight spaces.
Some handheld vacuums have turbo brushes that can make sucking up pet hair quicker, although this isn't always the case. Upholstery brushes can help with cleaning chairs and curtains, and some models even come with a mini extendable flexi hose.
30 minutesthe longest running handhelds can clean for half an hour
Handheld vacuum battery life
Battery life typically varies from a blink-and-you'll-miss it five minutes, all the way up to a more respectable 30 minutes. You should also consider how long it takes each model of handheld vacuum to fully recharge, as you won't want to be waiting a full day before you can use it again.
Some models have a light indicator to let you know when it's running low, which is a helpful feature to look out for. Some handheld vacuums come with a charging docking station (which can be fixed to the wall for easy storage), while more basic versions simply charge through a plug-in cord.
Handheld vacuum cleaner weight
The main point of a handheld vacuum cleaner is convenience, so weight and size are of paramount importance. Handheld vacuum cleaners vary in weight, from 0.7kg to 2.3kg - although most are around 1.5kg.
If you can, it's worth holding and lifting the handheld vacuum you're thinking of buying to get a feel for whether it's comfortable to hold and use.
Cleaning and attachments
You can also get handheld vacuum cleaners that clean up wet spills as well as dirt, such as the Hoover Jovis Wet and Dry handheld vacuum cleaner.
Attachments such as soft brushes and crevice tools, as well as bendable hoses, are useful as they make the cleaner even more flexible for different cleaning jobs.
Dust capacity
The amount of dust handheld vacuum cleaners can hold varies, so it's worth looking out for the highest capacity if this is an important consideration for you. The higher the dust capacity, the longer you'll be able to clean for without having to empty your vacuum.
Handheld vacuum cleaners have a smaller dust capacity than other vacuum cleaners - around 0.5 litres compared with up to 5 litres for a conventional vacuum cleaner.
Handheld vacuum cleaner reviews
We have sent handheld vacuums from all of the major brands to our lab for testing and can tell you if models from Dyson, Hoover, Black & Decker and Vax live up to their claims and whether they're worth spending your money on.
