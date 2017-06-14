Best hedge trimmer brands

Choosing the best brand of hedge trimmer

The right hedge trimmer for you is one that is best suited to cut your hedges quickly and efficiently. But you also want to be sure that your hedge trimmer will last for years, working well each time you take it out of the shed. The best way to find a reliable hedge trimmer is to look at our figures for reliability and owners' views.

We calculate our reliability scores by asking members about what faults their hedge trimmers developed and when this occurred. We also ask members how they would rate their hedge trimmers for build quality, ease of maintenance, storage and use, value for money and whether they were fit for purpose.

These let you decide which one of the popular brands, such as Bosch, Black & Decker, Flymo or Stihl should be the one for you. There are large differences between brands. The highest score for reliability is 90% and the lowest is just 41%. Owners' views also range from 90% to 48% for petrol hedge trimmer brands.

The average test score is made up of all the models we've tested since 2011, including those that have now been discontinued. This gives a good idea of the marks that each brand has achieved. Some brands have consistently high scores and regularly gain Best Buy awards, while other brands have very patchy performance, with some excellent models and other that are less impressive.