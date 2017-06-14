How to buy the best hedge trimmer

What features do I need?

Blade length

The longer the blade, the quicker it will cut, but it will also be heavier, more unwieldy and more tiring to use. If you have a lot of large hedges to cut, a 70cm blade will cut more hedge in a single sweep of the blade. But such a long blade will be cumbersome if you have smaller hedges, such as low box hedging around beds, so a 45cm blade will be much easier to use.

Tooth spacing

In theory, hedge trimmers can cut any branch that will fit between its teeth. Most hedge trimmers have teeth between 16mm and 22mm apart. If you need a hedge trimmer to cut larger branches, make sure you choose one that has some power behind it, such as a 600W electric motor or a petrol engine. Also remember that for occasional larger branches, loppers or secateurs will give a cleaner, neater cut.

Weight

Using hedge trimmers can be tiring as you will be constantly moving them, putting strain on your arms, shoulders and back. If you find hedge cutting hard work, you may prefer to opt for a light model. You can see the weight of all the hedge trimmers we've tested in the hedge trimmer reviews. However, if you have a lot of hedges to cut, you may prefer to opt for a slightly heavier model that will cut more quickly, such as some of our Best Buy hedge trimmers with longer blades.

Comfort

To avoid unnecessary strain, look for a hedge trimmer that is rated highly for the comfort of its handles and switches and that is well balanced. You may prefer to go to a shop or dealer to try one before you buy.

Cable length

If you decide to opt for a corded-electric machine, check the length of its cable. Some only have a 6m-long cable, while others give you a more generous 10m.

You’ll probably still need an extension lead to reach the farthest point in the garden and the far side of the hedge. Make sure you have a residual current device (RCD) to protect yourself from an electric shock if you cut the cord. Test the RCD regularly to make sure it's working properly.

Batteries

Cordless hedge trimmers come with a wide variety of battery types and capacities. Lithium-ion batteries, the same kind you find in a mobile phone, are the most common battery type now, although some older models are sold with Ni-Cad batteries. The batteries vary from 12V right up to 56V and the higher the voltage, the more power they can push through the motor.

Batteries typically last from 20 minutes up to an hour and recharge times are, at best, around an hour and, at worst, around four hours long. If you have a lot of hedges to cut, it is worth investing in a cordless hedge trimmer with a higher voltage battery to get through the work quickly. A second battery may also be an option, but be aware - these can be very expensive. We have seen batteries that cost as much as the hedge trimmer itself.

Check whether a second battery is cheaper to buy as a bundle with the hedge trimmer, as in some instances it can be more expensive to buy just the battery later on. Occasionally, cordless hedge trimmers are sold without a battery at all, so make sure you know what you are getting.

We know that batteries often fail and this is both expensive and frustrating. Try to store your battery around half-full, and at room temperature, rather than in a cold, damp shed.